Spring Fair fun at Pedro St. James

The PTA of the Joanna Clarke Primary School (formerly Savannah Primary) and Pedro St. James will be hosting a Spring Fair on Saturday, 8 May, from 11am-4pm.

This fundraising event aims to give families the opportunity for some weekend fun on the Great Lawn of the venue.

“We invite families from across the island to come to the Spring Fair and enjoy an afternoon of activities on the lawn,” said PTA president Michelle Powell in a press release.

“Mothers can especially enjoy this event with their children, as it’s just prior to Mother’s Day.”

Organisers have planned several activities that will keep little ones busy, including lawn games, a bouncy castle and a dunk tank.

That being said, the main attraction is sure to draw both young and old to its section.

“One of the things we are excited about for this event is the inclusion of Big Boy Toys Cayman and their Radio Control Car racing track which will be in the centre of all the action,” Powell added.

Hungry visitors can look forward to a fish fry and bake sale, while children will be tempted by sweet and salty treats like cotton candy, sno cones and freshly-popped popcorn.

The always-animated and talented Virginia Foster, also known as ‘Auntie V’, will be taking everyone on an adventure with her costumed storytelling, while leading the arts and crafts area inside the Pedro Gazebo. Foster is a fixture at the annual Gimistory festival.

There will also be a raffle, with tickets at only $5 each. Prizes include gift certificates for supermarkets, spas and movies.

The funds raised from the fair will benefit the school’s canteen and hot meals programme.

The staff and management at Pedro are also enthusiastic about the event.

“We are always looking for unique ways to partner with our clients,” said Adriana Turner, Pedro St. James’ administrative officer. “While Pedro is mostly thought of as a wedding location, we are versatile in what we offer on our seven-acre property.”

| Entry to the fair is $5 per person. Children 5-and-under are free.