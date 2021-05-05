Update 9:19pm: The Cayman Islands Fire Service said the fire at the George Town landfill is “contained and under control”.

In a brief statement Wednesday night the CIFS and the Department of Environmental Health confirmed that there was a fire at the landfill which was reported at 7:30pm.

It said crews from the Central Fire Station and the West Bay sub-station were on site at the landfill and will be working through the night to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

“The blaze is located at the top southwest corner of the tip area, where waste is disposed. Residents in the area are reminded to stay inside with the doors and windows closed,” the brief statement said.

The video below shows the fire at 7:38pm Wednesday as fire fighters responded to the report of the blaze.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands, on its official social media accounts, also posted about the fire and reminded residents to guard against the smoke emitting from the landfill.

1 of 3

Original story: Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at the George Town landfill.

The fire, which is emitting thick smoke at the moment, appears to be on the side of the main mound at the landfill.

Government Information Services has said a statement on the blaze will be issued shortly.

As of 8:08pm Wednesday, the Esterly Tibbetts Highway remains open.

The smoke from the fire is headed towards George Town and Lakeside apartments at the moment.

There is a foul stench emitting from the fire.

The cause of this latest incident at the dump remains unclear; it comes after the landfill caught fire in March and the previous administration announced a contract with Dart to turn the site into a waste-to-energy facility.

Do check back for updates as the Cayman Compass follows this developing story.