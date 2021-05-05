DPP Patrick Moran resigns

Cayman’s Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran has resigned from his post, Governor Martyn Roper confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

A statement from the Governor’s Office said that Moran tendered his resignation “for personal reasons” and he has accepted it.

“His final day in office will be 18 May 2021 followed by a period of annual leave to 28 July 2021,” the statement said.

Moran was initially appointed to the post of Deputy DPP in 2015 before being promoted to DPP in 2019.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Moran for his effort and commitment to the criminal justice system since joining our civil service more than five years ago” Roper said.

The statement said Roper has requested advice from the Judicial and Legal Services Commission for the appointment of both an interim and a permanent post-holder to the position of DPP.

Moran has been involved in many high profile prosecutions with the most recent being assault case against House Speaker McKeeva Bush.

In that case Moran told the court the Crown would not accept the Bush’s guilty pleas unless the West Bay legislator accepted the full facts of the four charges laid against him.

Bush faced three counts of common assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Bush pleaded guilty to three charges and not guilty to the more serious of the assault charges.

Moran later went on to prosecute and secure a conviction against Bush for the charge.

Roper added, in the statement, that Moran contributed enormously to the prosecution of criminal matters, advancement of Cayman’s status in accordance with C-FATF, and undertaking of the National Risk Assessment.

Moran also prosecuted the case involving five immigration officers charged, along with two civilians, with conspiring to commit fraud on the government by arranging for the payment of rewards to public officers to provide assistance to candidates to pass an English language test.

Moran was also the prosecutor in the case against Cayman Islands businessman Canover Watson who was ordered to pay the government US$1.12 million (CI$925,995.58) over his role in the CarePay hospital swipe-card fraud. Watson was sentenced to seven years in prison in that case.