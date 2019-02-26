Of five immigration officers charged with conspiracy to commit fraud on the government, three were found guilty by a Grand Court jury on Tuesday, with the other two officers found not guilty.

All five officers, however, were found guilty of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage or reward. All verdicts were unanimous.

The officers had been on paid leave since being charged in 2017.

Two civilians were also charged with the same conspiracy. The jury returned a verdict of guilty for one and not guilty for the other.

Justice Philip St. John-Stevens adjourned sentencing pending the preparation of a social inquiry report for each officer. The agreed date was April 25.

The conspiracy involved an agreement to commit fraud by arranging for the payment of rewards to officers for providing assistance with an English language test. The test is required for work permit applicants from countries in which English is not the primary language.

There is no fee for the test. However, individuals were paying so that certain applicants received a passing grade. The amount most typically referred to was CI$600 or US$800.

The conspiracy occurred between Aug. 9, 2015 and June 13, 2016.

The offense of failing to report the solicitation of an advantage or reward occurred between dates in 2015 and 2017.

The judge thanked the five women and two men who served on the jury for their hard work during the seven-week trial. He released them from further service this session.

The case for the prosecution was conducted by Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran, assisted by Crown counsel Greg Walcolm.

For legal reasons, the defendants are not being named at this time.