The Sunday League’s Cayman Physiotherapy Cup finals featured Harry’s defeating Salty’s 1-0 to win the trophy on Sunday, 25 April, at the Annex.

It was evident in the first half that neither side could get the better of one another as the teams finished scoreless after 45 minutes.

The competitiveness continued between the teams in the second half with missed opportunities and both teams displaying defensive chops.

The match came down to the last four minutes. Harry’s was awarded a penalty following a reckless tackle in the box, but additional drama unfolded just before the kick was taken.

After the penalty was called, Harry’s striker Danny Fitzgerald was shown an immediate red card after pushing a Salty’s player to the ground for apparently delaying the game. Eventually Harry’s Floyd McKenzie stepped up for the penalty kick and found the back of the net for the winning goal.