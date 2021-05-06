The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation served up its first annual Volleyball Community Beach League this past weekend. The new competition includes both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac athletes.

“First and foremost, this will be a fun-oriented competition,” said Tammy Kelderman, CIVF board member in a press releases. “We have very high hopes for this league to serve as an introduction to volleyball for local families and youth players.”

Teams are now required to be mixed gender with at least one under-18 player, with three divisions: beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

“It will be welcoming to everyone, regardless of age, experience, or skill level,” said CIVF board member Sheree Harrison told the Compass. “Beach volleyball is one of the most entertaining and enjoyable sports so we’re confident that once people get a taste of it, they’ll be hooked.”

After five qualifier weekends, divisional winners will play for the league championship on 6 June.