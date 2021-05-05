Volleyball Federation names new youth ambassador

As part of its efforts to prioritise programmes for young people, the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation has appointed Anjia Delapenha, 16, its new youth ambassador.

Delapenha will play a crucial role in serving her contributions through the Junior Elite programme, which will be used as a pipeline for Cayman’s indoor and beach volleyball national teams.

“I look forward to not only promoting volleyball but also helping CIVF make important contributions to our country’s youth,” said Delapenha, in a federation statement issued to the Compass.

She has played in the youth indoor and beach volleyball programmes for several years and now she will turn her focus to getting more people involved.

“Volleyball is a great sport,” said Delapenha. “It’s fun, it’s challenging and just about anyone can play. I’m honoured to represent CIVF and the sport in Cayman.”

After government recently classified volleyball one of eight ‘focus sports’ and granted the federation $150,000, the CIVF is aiming to launch an educational outreach initiative in an effort to get more Caymanian kids interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, the federation said in a press release.

In addition, the federation is also hoping to launch Cayman’s first-ever interscholastic volleyball leagues later this year, according to the release.

“Pending government approval…this would include indoor and beach leagues, with both private and government schools participating,” CIVF said.