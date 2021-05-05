Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Spyle Up (s’pile upp) Verb – 1. To ruin; to devastate. 2. To destroy the integrity of an object. 3. To sabotage one’s integrity. E.g. “I used ta have ah nice dress ta wear ta church, but it had get spyle up wit green mango.”