The Planning Department has issued cease and enforcement notices to luxury condominium Regal Beach Club after its coastal erosion repair work was flagged as “unauthorized.”

The Department of Environment, in response to queries from the Cayman Compass about the work, confirmed the notices were issued.

The Department said Tuesday it was made aware of the situation at the Seven Mile Beach condos at the end of last week.

A member of the public also alerted the Compass to the construction work and debris piled along the beachfront on the south end of Seven Mile Beach.

The Compass visited the site Monday and saw the mound of debris, however no work was being done at the time.

Regal Beach Club is one of several residences and hotels along the south end of Seven Mile Beach impacted by coastal erosion and beach loss that was exacerbated by rough seas over the hurricane season late last year.

The situation was compounded by the passage of numerous storms – including Hurricane Iota – which generated wave action that claimed prime beachfront from several properties along that stretch.

The DoE, in its statement Tuesday, said after it was alerted it “immediately reached out to the Department of Planning, who has jurisdiction over works such as this”.

The Head of Planning, the DoE said, confirmed that the works were unauthorised and issued a stop notice and enforcement notice to the contractor conducting the works.

“They have been instructed by the Department of Planning to remove this material from the foreshore. The works are associated with the rebuilding of the damaged seawall. However, there are a number of planning conditions that need to be addressed before works can legally commence,” the DoE stated.

The Compass reached out to Regal Beach Club’s strata management for comment on the work and the Planning notices; we are awaiting a response.

Last year the Marriott Beach Resort, and Dart-owned properties Royal Palms and Coral Beach, lost beachfront, while at the extreme northern end of Seven Mile Beach, from Alfresco restaurant to the boat-launching ramp, there was serious impact on the shoreline.

Governor’s Beach and Public Beach also had gaping shelves of missing sand that had been claimed by the sea.

Last year a $1.25 million government-led ‘beach nourishment’ project was proposed to address the erosion at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach.

Some of the impacted properties called for government to assist them with the re-nourishment of the beachfront.

Former planning and infrastructure minister Joey Hew had said the issue of beach loss in that area was not a simple fix.

He said government had intended to adjust set backs and land use in its Plan Cayman review of Seven Mile Beach corridor.

However with the recent change in administration it is unclear what is happening with the Plan Cayman review.