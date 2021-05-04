In its daily update, issued this afternoon (4 May), the Ministry of Health said that 70% of Cayman’s population aged over 16 have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

That works out to 36,709 people vaccinated, which equates to 56% of Cayman’s total estimated population of 65,000.

In addition, 49% of the total population have completed the two-dose course, according to the update.

Government officials under the previous administration had previously stated that once Cayman reached a target of fully inoculating 75-80% of the population aged over 16 – between 38,900 and 41,500 people – quarantine and other COVID restrictions could be lifted and the borders could reopen.

Hitting the 70% mark comes as several officials charged with managing Cayman’s COVID-19 response – including Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee and Governor Martyn Roper – have publicly appealed for the population to come forward and get vaccinated, before the current supplies expire at the end of June.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date is 68,459.

In this latest update, Lee also reported that 231 COVID-19 tests have been carried out since Monday, 3 May, and all were negative.