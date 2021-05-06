Bodden Town to face Academy in men’s FA Cup finals

Bodden Town will take on Academy in the Cayman Islands Football Association FA Cup finals.

Academy advanced after defeating Sunset 4-3 in their semi-final encounter Sunday, 2 May, at the Ed Bush Stadium.

The match came down to the wire in extra time with Academy edging a game Sunset team. Sunset got on the scoreboard first after a goal from Zachary Scott just before halftime. Academy’s Trey Ebanks answered back 54 minutes into the second half to bring the game level.

Sunset took the lead again after Rory Broadhurst found the back of the net in the 72nd minute but that goal was also cancelled out seven minutes later when Academy’s Jabari Campbell scored the final goal to end the 90-minute standard.

Academy went ahead for the first time after a goal from Jorel Bellafonte found the back of the net 10 minutes into extra time. Rolly Bodden answered back to bring the score 3-3 but a goal from Academy’s Syrus Connolly put an end to one of the most competitive football matches all season.

Bodden Town found themselves up against bitter rivals Scholars in their semi-final match at the Annex. The match was a defensive showdown, with a single goal by Ricoh Brown sealing the deal for the BT boys.

In the women’s semi-finals, also held on 2 May, Elite and Sunset both booked places in the finals. Elite edged Scholars with a single goal coming from Ethana Villalobos in the 73rd minute.

Sunset prevailed against Roma Fusion in a back-and-forth 3-2 match that needed extra time. The game was 2-2 after full time, but Chloe Bentick-Lalli scored her second goal in the additional 30 minutes of the match to knock Roma out of the tournament.

Sunset will face off against Elite on 16 May at the Annex starting at 5pm, and Bodden Town will face Academy, also at the Annex, following the women’s game.