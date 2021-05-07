A police investigation has been launched into an incident at Clifton Hunter High School in which three students fell ill after consuming food with an unknown substance on Thursday.

The Department of Education Services confirmed the incident in a brief statement Friday afternoon.

“Of those involved, two individuals have already been identified and excluded from the school until the investigation is completed,” the statement said.

According to a parent at the school the Parent Teachers Association is expected to address the issue. No formal PTA notice has been sent to parents about the incident as off Friday afternoon.

The Cayman Compass was told the incident is believed to connected to the consumption of some form of edibles at the school which led to the students falling ill.

Acting Director of DES Tammy Hopkins, in the DES statement, sought to reassure the public that the safety and wellness of students in the Government schools are priorities.

“We are committed to supporting the affected students and ensuring their physical and emotional well-being. Immediate and necessary actions have been taken to address this matter in line with the National School Discipline and School Behaviour Policy,” Hopkins added.

The department also shared its Approved Education Policies for parents and the public to review.