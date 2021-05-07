Investigation launched into alleged misconduct at Red Bay Primary

An investigation is being conducted into alleged misconduct by staff at Red Bay Primary School towards the school’s students.

The Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub, run by the police’s Family Support Unit and the Department of Children and Family Services, is carrying out the investigation, on the request of the Ministry of Education.

A press release from the ministry did not name the staff members or specify the number involved in the complaint, but said the parties involved had been “relocated”.

“The safety and wellness of our students are our priorities. Immediate actions have been taken to address these allegations,” Cetonya Cacho, the ministry’s chief officer said.

The release stated, “In line with the protocol for addressing child protection allegations involving staff, the staff reported to be involved have been relocated from schools until the investigation is completed.”

Tammy Banks-DaCosta, the acting director of the Department of Education Services, said in a statement, “The Department of Education Services is committed to supporting the students and staff of the Red Bay Primary School to ensure that the teaching and learning activities continue with as little disruption as possible. The academic and emotional well-being of our students is paramount; we will ensure that the school is poised to continue to function effectively and efficiently.”