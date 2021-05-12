Masked gunmen assault man in his home

Police are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in George Town in which two masked men with handguns entered a home Tuesday night and assaulted the man living there after demanding money.

Police said the incident occurred on Anthony Drive around 9:50pm.

Both men fled the premises before police were called, the RCIPS said in a press release.

The injured man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said nothing was stolen from the home.

Anyone with information can call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided via RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.