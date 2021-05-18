Cayman’s Muslim community marks end of Ramadan

Last week, Muslims in Cayman celebrated the end of Ramadan, one of the sacred months in the Islamic calendar.

Known as ‘Eid al-Fitr’, last Thursday marked the festival at the end of a month of fasting.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community celebrated in Cayman by arranging their annual prayer service and barbecue at Dart Park.

Imam Tahir Chaudhry explained that, for their community, this was an opportunity to stand with “fellow Caymanians to give thanks for all the blessings we enjoy”.

The prayer service focussed on gratitude for successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cayman and Chaudhry said prayers were offered for those less fortunate, including “the struggling… the oppressed, the oppressors, the displaced, and [for] peace to reign in the world”.

Donations were also collected and given to the Hope For Today Foundation.

Non-Muslims also joined the celebrations, which Chaudhry said brought together people from all backgrounds and religions “in the spirit of love, courtesy and respect”.

Muslims in Cayman and across the world have been observing Ramadan since 13 April. During this month, Muslims will refrain from eating or drinking during daylight hours, which is approximately 14 hours in Cayman.

Chaudhry described the month as an “annual reset button” allowing Muslims “to break bad habits and develop stronger ones, repair broken relationships, and strengthen old ones”.