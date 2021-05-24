Cayman netball icon Pauline Bodden dies at 59

Cayman Islands netball pioneer Pauline Bodden passed away, Sunday, 23 May. She was 59.

“She was an excellent sports person,” Cayman Islands Netball Association president Lucille Seymour told the Cayman Compass. “I’ve known her since she was in primary school playing netball.”

Bodden, a former national netball player and Caribbean Netball Championship top scorer, has been a part of Cayman’s netball community for the last 48 years, through coaching, advocating and playing.

“She was one of the best goal shooters in the Cayman Islands,” Seymour added. “She was a very versatile person, she was a person with a lot of talent and a very pleasant woman. I don’t think I have ever heard her raise her voice once and she was just so well loved by all netballers.”

The Netball Association women’s league concludes Saturday, 29 May, with the finals being played at the John Gray High School gym starting at 6pm. According to Seymour, a moment of silence to honour Bodden will take place before the game.