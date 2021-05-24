Remembering Peter Ranger

In common with his family, friends and colleagues in Cayman, I was devastated to learn of the untimely death of Peter Ranger.

It saddens me greatly. I had the privilege of teaching him physics from 1979-1985 at the Royal Academy in Tain in the North Highlands of Scotland, where I was principal teacher. Peter was an absolute joy to have as a student, and he was fun to be around as is evidenced by the many expressions of sympathy appearing on Facebook.

I have been retired for 21 years but still take a very active interest in my former students and enjoy watching them progress with their lives. Judging by the article in the Cayman Compass, Peter was as highly regarded in Cayman as he was in Tain, the memories of which I hope will bring some comfort to all who were privileged to know him.

I have no contact details for Peter’s wife and children, and I would be grateful if you could find some way of conveying my sincere and deepest condolences.

Robert J S Christie

Burntisland

Scotland