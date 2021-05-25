A West Bay man has been bailed with conditions after appearing in court accused of indecently exposing himself at a local beach on Saturday.

Police said the 31-year-old man was charged with committing an act outraging public decency.

According to an RCIPS statement, the incident happened around 7:45am on Saturday, 22 May, in the vicinity of Sundowner Close, off West Bay Road.

It was reported that a woman had been at the location when the man, whom she did not know, exposed himself to her. She left and went to her vehicle.

She met another woman, who was an off-duty police officer, and told her about the incident. The officer contacted police who responded to the scene and located the man nearby. He attempted to flee but was apprehended and arrested.