Police have launched a search for suspects after a man suffered head wounds in an attack Monday night in West Bay.

Officers who arrived at the scene rendered emergency first aid before EMS staff arrived, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a statement.

The incident happened just after 8:45pm, police said.

Officers and other emergency services were dispatched to a report of a serious assault in the Mount Pleasant area in West Bay, according to the RCIPS.

Officers found the victim with “significant cuts” to his head, police said.

The police statement did not provide additional information relating to the circumstances of the incident or what was used to inflict the cuts.

The man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was treated overnight. His injuries were not life-threatening and he has since been discharged from hospital.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the attack to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website.