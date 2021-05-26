Ireland’s Liam Brereton named CIBA’s development manager

Top Irish coach Liam ‘Morley’ Brereton has been named the Cayman Islands’ Boxing Association boxing development manager.

His employment follows the release of former head coach Floyd Trumpet just under a month ago.

“CIBA is currently in a period of transition and has already established itself as a community hub for all, throughout the Cayman Islands,” Brereton said in a CIBA press release. “I want to develop this even further, to bring the sport of boxing to every man, woman, and child in the community.”

Brereton, who joins Cayman from Edenderry, Ireland, is one of only seven coaches in that country to earn AIBA 3-star certification (meaning he can coach to Olympic standard). His 20 years of coaching experience has produced an abundance of young champions who have won medals across the UK, Canada and Germany.

“With Liam’s vast experience of coaching medallists, whilst building development programmes small nations at the same time as grassroots boxing for all, he makes an ideal fit for CIBA,” CIBA stated in the release.

Brereton arrived earlier this month and is expected to be release from his 14 day quarantine this Monday, 31 May. According to CIFA his first task will be to develop and establish a programme extendable to Cayman Brac.

Compass hopes to have a sit down interview with Brereton in the coming weeks to discuss his future plans and expectations.