This year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations will begin on Thursday, 28 June, two weeks later than the previously announced 14 June start date.

In addition to the delayed start to the examinations, the CXC has extended the deadline for submitting School-Based Assessments (SBAs) until Wednesday, 30 June.

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) announced the delays Wednesday following recommendations from regional educators during a meeting of CXC’s School Examinations Committee on Friday, 21 May.

In a press release issued today, the CXC said, “The Special Council Meeting took note of the Concessions that CXC has already put in place to date, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, it is important to note that further consideration will be given during the grading process, to account for the likely psychosocial impact on students’ performance, to further ensure that they are not disenfranchised.”

Prior to this latest announcement, the exams had already been delayed by six weeks.

Cayman Islands Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, in a statement released this morning, welcomed the decision.

“I am pleased that CXC has approved the recommendations put forward by the regional educators,” she said. “This decision underscores our shared interest of ensuring that each candidate has adequate opportunity to prepare for his/her examinations despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. I am confident that our students will capitalise on this added opportunity to prepare for the upcoming exams.”

In today’s statement, Department of Education Services Acting Director Tammy Hopkins has also announced the start date of study leave in government secondary schools. Study leave begins on Monday, 31 May, at John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School, and on Monday, 7 June, at Layman E. Scott Sr. High School.

“Understanding that the study leave period provides our students with the opportunity to focus on their studies, it is vital that the process is carefully managed to ensure that students complete all coursework and SBAs before going off on approved study leave,” Hopkins said.

“In addition, schools will ensure that students have access to a laptop, internet connectivity and arrangements made for subject teachers to check in with students weekly to monitor their progress. All schools will provide guidance prior to students going on study leave. ”

For more information on the 2021 CSEC examinations or access to the 2021 CSEC timetable, visit CXC’s website at www.cxc.org. For more information about study leave at John Gray, contact Jon Clark at [email protected]; at Clifton Hunter, contact Richard Wildman at [email protected]; and at Layman E. Scott Sr. contact Devon Bowen at [email protected].