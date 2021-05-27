Last stop for George Town shuttle bus

A free hop-on, hop-off shuttle bus service that has been operating in George Town is being discontinued.

The pilot programme, which ends on Friday, was launched last year in an effort to reduce the number of cars on the road.

Government said data gathered during the pilot scheme would help contribute to a long-term alternative transportation plan. More than 1,000 people were using the shuttle each week, according to a press release from the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure.

The bus operated on two different routes, each making 13 stops at popular locations around the capital, including the hospital, Foster’s supermarket and the Immigration building.

Government’s energy policy coordinator Kristen Augustine said, “We piloted the free shuttle service to assess the public’s willingness to use alternative transportation to aid in the reduction of traffic and address the parking issues in the town.

“The service gained some traction over time and we received very positive feedback from members of the public.

“In addition, we now have some understanding of the community needs, and we will be able to feed the information into a longer-term transportation plan.”

Premier Wayne Panton said in the press release that the exercise had been useful.

“Pilot projects like the George Town shuttle are useful tools that allow us to test solutions before making significant investments and implementing at a broader scale,” he said.