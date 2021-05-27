Police are exploring the legality of the use of stand-up electric scooters and bicycles modified with motors on local roads.

Dwayne Jones, head of the RCIPS Traffic Department, speaking on the Cayman Crosstalk radio show Thursday morning, said police had been receiving calls from the public expressing concerns over the use of electric scooters.

He said there had been no amendment to the Traffic Law to facilitate the use of these types of modes of transport on the roads.

“We have had dialogue with the Department of Public Prosecutions to guide us with regards to this. We’re still in consultation with them and are awaiting their guidance in regards to how to progress in terms of prosecution, if any at all, in regard to these instruments.”

Jones said he did not want to call the scooters vehicles, but rather referred to them as “equipment” or “instruments”.

“We appreciate there were concerns out there in regards to the movement of these instruments and the possible liability aspect of it, in the event of a collision or impact, how people would be compensated. We are cognisant of it,” he said.

Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay, head of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s Specialist Operations, who also appeared on Crosstalk, said dealing with such modes of transport was currently a “grey area”.

“There is no amendment to the Traffic Law to allow them to be on the road,” Kay said. “Some are being used commercially so they would have a trade and business licence. We need to have discussions with DCI (Department of Commerce and Investment); someone is permitting them to run a business with them.”

He added that if an electric scooter or modified bicycle runs into and damages a vehicle, it was unlikely to be covered by insurance.

“There are so many varieties of them,” he said, “from bicycles that are being amended, quite ingeniously, with a little engine or electric battery on it to more formal, almost motorbike-type electric scooters and bikes out there that don’t quite fit the traditional format of a motor vehicle, but …as near as dammit. It is certainly an area that needs more exploring and firming up.”