Webb still awaits sentencing 6 years after arrest

Jeffrey Webb, disgraced former FIFA vice president, and CONCACAF and Cayman Islands Football Association president, still has not been sentenced six years after he was arrested in Zürich, Switzerland for his involvement in a global football corruption scandal.

Today (27 May) marked six years since Webb was first arrested. He later pleaded guilty to seven charges including racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering. Webb, however, has successfully petitioned US courts to postpone his sentencing 11 times. Most recently, Webb was due to be sentenced on 22 March in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York but that has been adjourned to 7 Dec.

Webb, who is now banned for life from FIFA, was a key player in the case that now involves more than 40 former high-ranking officials in world football’s governing body.

Webb has not returned to his native Cayman Islands since his arrest and the sentencing postponements have prevented Cayman Islands authorities from seeking his extradition in relation to another ongoing legal matter.

Webb has agreed to pay multiple fines totalling US$6.7 million.