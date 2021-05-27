‘The Retirement Plan’ film brings Nicolas Cage to Cayman

Producers William G. Santor, CEO of Productivity Media, and Nicholas Tabarrok, president of Darius Films, are preparing to film their next production – ‘The Retirement Plan’, starring Academy Award-winner Nicolas Cage – in the Cayman Islands.

The movie also stars Golden Globe-winner Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, Academy Award-nominated Jackie Earle Haley, Joel David Moore, Grace Byers, Ernie Hudson, Rick Fox, Emmy Award-winner Lynn Whitfield and 11-year-old Thalia Campbell.

The film is written and will be directed by Tim J. Brown, whose credits include Productivity Media’s upcoming ‘Buckley’s Chance’ starring Bill Nighy and the horror-thriller ‘The Cradle’ starring Lukas Haas.

Plot

When Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help – her estranged father Matt (Nicolas Cage), currently living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands.

Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down on the island by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant Bobo (Ron Perlman). As Ashley, Sarah and Matt become entangled in an increasingly dangerous web, Ashley quickly learns her father had a secret past that she knew nothing about and that there is more to her father than meets the eye.

Behind the scenes

Alongside Tabarrok and Santor, ‘The Retirement Plan’ is produced by regular longtime collaborators Jason Jallet (‘Blue Iguana’) and Doug Murray (‘The Immaculate Room’).

Santor said, “The global reach and legendary appeal of Nicolas, Ashley, Jackie, Joel, Grace, Ernie, Rick and Lynn as well as gifted newcomer Thalia, is spot-on for this exciting action movie. I am proud to say that we have managed to have a Ghost Rider, a Hellboy and a Rorschach in the same film together, with a Ghostbuster to keep the Ghost Rider in check – you can’t get better than that!”

Tabarrok added, “Having now successfully completed production on two films here in the Cayman [Islands], I’m excited and thrilled to start on the third under our three-picture deal [here].

“Tim’s script, and the appeal of working in a beautiful COVID-free paradise has attracted a phenomenal cast who I can’t wait to see bring this action-packed story to life.”

Star power

Nicolas Cage won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his stunning performance in Mike Figgis’ ‘Leaving Las Vegas’. He earned his second Academy Award nomination for his turn as Charlie Kaufman and his fictional twin brother Donald in Spike Jonze’s ‘Adaptation’. He has played memorable roles in such popular films as Jerry Bruckheimer’s action-adventure ‘National Treasure’ and its sequel ‘National Treasure: Book of Secrets’, Bruckheimer’s ‘Con Air’, Michael Bay’s ‘The Rock’, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s ‘Ghost Rider’ and John Woo’s ‘Face Off’. Cage’s many film credits include Norman Jewison’s ‘Moonstruck’, Joel and Ethan Coen’s ‘Raising Arizona’, David Lynch’s ‘Wild at Heart’ and Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Peggy Sue Got Married’ and ‘Rumble Fish’.

Golden Globe winner Ron Perlman is the classically-trained actor who has appeared in numerous films, plays and television productions during his prolific career. He is best known for the title role in Guillermo del Toro’s big-budget comic book movie, ‘Hellboy’, and the sequel, ‘Hellboy II: The Golden Army’. Notable film credits include ‘The City of Lost Children’, ‘Alien: Resurrection’, ‘The Last Supper’ and ‘The Name of the Rose’. On TV, he won a Golden Globe Award for his performance as the noble lion-man Vincent, opposite Linda Hamilton in the fantasy series ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and also appeared in FX’s hit series, ‘Sons of Anarchy’.

Ashley Greene is best known for her role in Lionsgate’s box-office juggernaut as vampire Alice Cullen in ‘The Twilight Saga’ franchise. Most recently, she starred in films such as the Danny A. Abeckaser drama ‘Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story’, ‘A Little Christmas Charm’ and Lionsgate’s acclaimed ‘Bombshell’. Up next, she will star in ‘Aftermath’, opposite Shawn Ashmore.

Academy Award-nominated Jackie Earle Haley is an actor and director, known for his roles in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Lincoln’, Martin Scorsese’s ‘Shutter Island’ and Zack Snyder’s ‘Watchmen’ as the antihero Rorschach. He received an Academy Award nomination for his heralded performance as a recently paroled sex offender in Todd Field’s ‘Little Children’ starring Kate Winslet. Additional film credits include Tim Burton’s ‘Dark Shadows’, Steven Zaillian’s ‘All the King’s Men’ alongside Sean Penn and Peter Yates’s celebrated film ‘Breaking Away’.

Actor Joel David Moore appears as Norm Spellman in James Cameron’s epic science-fiction juggernaut franchise, ‘Avatar’. Additional credits include 20th Century Fox’s ‘Dodgeball’ and ‘Grandma’s Boy’. He recently wrapped production on ‘Blue Iguana’ alongside Bob Saget and Iggy Pop as well as ‘The Baker’ starring Ron Perlman and Harvey Keitel. He is also a partner in Balcony 9 Productions, a feature film development fund.

Ernie Hudson has an impressive list of credits and awards whose body of work has diverse range. He is known for his iconic roles as Winston Zeddemore in the ‘Ghostbusters’ franchise, Sergeant Albrecht in ‘The Crow’ and Warden Leo Glynn on HBO’s ‘Oz’. He can currently be seen on the Netflix series ‘Grace and Frankie’, where he recurs as Jacob; the Epix series ‘Graves’ opposite Nick Nolte and will appear in Columbia Pictures new feature ‘Ghostbusters’, directed by Jason Reitman.

Grace Byers’ credits include the Fox music-industry drama ‘Empire’, opposite Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, ‘Bent’ starring Sofia Vergara and Andy Garcia, Fox’s ‘The Gifted’, the superhero TV series based on Marvel Comics’ X-Men properties and will next be seen starring in the Amazon series ‘Harlem’, produced by Tracy Oliver and Amy Poehler.

Rick Fox is the celebrated NBA star who played for the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, where he helped the team win an NBA Championship as a versatile role-player. Fox won three NBA Championship rings during his career in the NBA. Upon retirement from basketball, the actor’s many credits include roles in Showtime’s ‘Shameless’, HBO’s ‘Oz’, ABC’s ‘Black-ish’, NBC’s ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, and Spike Lee’s ‘He’s Got Game’ starring Denzel Washington.

Lynn Whitfield won an Emmy Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her breakout performance as Josephine Baker in HBO’s ‘The Josephine Baker Story’. Her film credits include Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’s Family Reunion’; ‘The Women’ starring Meg Ryan, Annette Bening, Bette Midler and Carrie Fisher; Chris Columbus’ ‘Stepmom’ starring Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts and ‘Eve’s Bayou’ alongside Samuel L. Jackson. On TV, she received an NAACP Image Award and a Gracie Award for her turn as Lady Mae Greenleaf in the Oprah Winfrey Network dramatic series ‘Greenleaf’. Additional TV credits include Shonda Rhimes’ ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ starring Viola Davis, Netflix’s ‘Nappily Ever After’ and Fox’s ‘The Resident’.

The Cayman Islands entered into the multi-production deal with Productivity Media and Darius Films earlier this year and marked a major turning point in the territory’s emerging film industry. Stringent COVID-19 guidelines have helped the Cayman Islands become a COVID-safe zone. Under the comprehensive production deal, the Cayman Islands Government has facilitated access to multiple locations across the islands, hotel support for visiting cast and crew as well as expedited work permits and essential administration to allow production to start on time. Strategic partner Dart Enterprises is also providing vital hospitality and logistical support.