Rashana Hydes crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2021

A capacity crowd of 300 cheered the crowning of a new pageant queen on Saturday night at the Harquail Theatre.

Rashana Hydes was announced the Miss World Cayman Islands 2021 winner, with Sydonie Barrett taking 1st Runner-Up and Alyssa West awarded 2nd Runner-Up.

Contestant Krista Ebanks won Miss Congeniality and Miss Best in Sports, but Hydes swept the rest of the awards, winning Miss Multimedia, Miss Beauty with Purpose, Miss Best in Gown, Miss Photogenic, Miss Best in Interview and Miss Top Model.

Miss World Cayman Islands 2019 Jaci Patrick officially passed the title to her tearful successor, who then took her first walk on stage in her crown and sash.

On Sunday, director of Miss World Cayman Islands and Girl Power Ltd. Pamela Ebanks-Small, said, “I am overwhelmed by the support of our 3rd annual pageant. Thank you to the Cayman community and to our five beautiful contestants who did an extraordinary job last night. Congrats to Rashana – we are excited to prepare her for Miss World in December.”

The judges panel featured Selita Ebanks, Ian Smith, Kristin Amaya, Anita Gough and Dylan Benoit.

Miss World 2021 will be the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant, to be held on 16 Dec. at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica will crown her successor at the end of the event.