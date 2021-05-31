Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.
A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.
Wah’henameis (wuh-hee-neem-iz) Pronoun – 1. An unclear reference to a male person who cannot be named. 2. That guy. 3. The man. 4. Him. E.g. “Uncle Albert, wah’henameis out deh lookin’ fah you again.”
