Four teams battle for place in CIBA men’s finals

Burger King Warriors, IRG Astros, Silver Bullets and Western Union Juniors will be fighting tonight for a place in the Cayman Islands Basketball Association national men’s finals at the John Gray High School gymnasium.

In the first of two quarterfinals, held on Thursday, 27 May, Burger King Warriors defeated Sol Blazers 104-63, followed by IRG Astros getting the better of AL Thompson Hammers 92-71.

On Monday, Silver Bullets defeated CI Hoopsters 77-44 and Western Union Juniors edged Celltronics 90-84.

Tipoff for the first of the two semifinals, between Burger King Warriors and Western Union Juniors, will be at 6:30pm, followed by IRG Astros and Silver Bullets at 7:45pm.