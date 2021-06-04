Although Cayman’s borders are closed to cruise travel, some cruise companies are still making bookings for the 2022 season with the hope that the local sea port will be opened by then.

One of the latest cruises to look at Grand Cayman and ask, “How YOU doin’?” is Celebrity Equinox’s ‘Friends’-themed tour, which is aiming to have its passengers make a pit stop here, according to its agency Cruise With Friends.

‘Friends’, a cult 1990’s US sitcom, has become a talking point again, following its recently released reunion special with the full cast. The themed cruise is seeking to give fans of the show a double-helping of fun by mixing a Caribbean feel with the show’s successful elements.

According to Cruise Critic blog, the themed cruise will take place 15-21 May 2022, on Celebrity Equinox.

“The cruise ship will leave from Fort Lauderdale, with scheduled ports of Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel.

Like many themed cruises, the sailing is being put together by an outside company, the travel agency Fan World Travel.

It is a partial charter of the ship, with events dedicated solely for people who book through the agency’s site, the cruise blog said.

‘Cruise With Friends’ says the Celebrity Equinox will host 500 “die-hard fans” on board.

As its hook, the cruise tour is encouraging guests to immerse themselves in all things ‘Friends’, from dressing up as a favourite character, to testing ‘Friends’ knowledge in a trivia game.

Just don’t bet your apartment on winning…

“Your senses will come alive as you experience custom entertainment and an abundance of merriment along the way. Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross,” says the advertisement.

According to the payment schedule, $1,000 per person is due at reservation, $1,500 per person is due at reservation for suites and 50% of the balance is due on 31 Aug. 2021.

Final payment is due on 30 Nov. 2021.

The booking site makes it clear that all payments are non-refundable and a $25 processing fee per instance for declined credit cards will be charged.