Police have said the transition to a new online system and “unusual surge” in the number of applications have created delays in processing police clearance certificates.

However, the police expect the teething issues to be overcome.

The RCIPS, in a statement Thursday announcing the new system – which will change the look and format of the documents – acknowledged the challenges some residents are facing when seeking to collect their certificates.

It explained that the RCIPS Criminal Records Office (CRO) has made changes to their processes, and the transition to the new system, coupled with more than the usual number of applications coming in due to the gradual reopening of the economy, have led to some delays.

However, police said, “as the new processing system is designed to streamline the PCC (police clearance certificate) process, over time the RCIPS CRO expects to see a reduction in the turnaround time in production of certificates”.

All requests for certificates must be made online at www.eservices.gov.ky under the new system, the statement said.

“Currently the PPC pages on the eservices website are under maintenance. Please disregard information that conflicts with the new process,” the statement said, as the police apologised for the inconvenience caused by the changes.

The new production process, the statement said, is now system-generated and certificates will look a bit different to previous versions.

“The wording and format has been revised and certificates will now feature electronic signatures. No stamps will appear on the new PCC’s,” it said.

The turnaround time is now 10 business days, police said, adding that they have discontinued the in-person pick-up option. Under the old system, the certificates were usually ready to be collected in a couple of days.

“Depending on the purpose of the PCC or the method of collection chosen at the time of submission, the PCC can be emailed to individuals, or directly to one of the government entities listed, or a physical copy can be sent by domestic registered mail,” the police statement said.

Due to data-protection requirements, the statement said, receiving a certificate by email will require entering a password to access the digital certificate.

“The password will be related to the form of ID used to apply for the PCC. If the PCC’s are forwarded to a third party, individuals must also provide the password,” it added.

“We encourage individuals to submit their application well in advance to ensure timely processing of PCC’s to meet deadlines,” the statement said.