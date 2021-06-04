Additional BA flights for July and August confirmed

Government has confirmed two additional British Airways flights to meet increased demand during the summer. The dates of the flights are:

departing London Heathrow on 7 July, returning 8 July

departing London Heathrow on 18 August, returning 19 August

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism, the new flights are expected to be updated on the BA website, and interested travellers are advised to visit www.britishairways.com to book.

Currently, the only airlines authorised to fly into and out of the Cayman Islands are British Airways and Cayman Airways. Dates of approved flights by those carriers are published regularly on www.exploregov.ky/travel and the Travel Cayman portal repatriation schedule can be found at www.exploregov.ky/faqs/covid-19-inbound-travel