One man has been injured in an early morning shooting and another left nursing head injuries following an altercation Saturday on West Bay Road.

Police, in a statement Saturday, said the incident happened shortly after 2:00am.

Officers responded to a report of a firearm incident in the parking lot of Trafalgar Place, on West Bay Road, the statement said, where two men had been involved in an altercation with two other men they knew.

Police said one man was struck in the head with an object and injured, and another man was shot and injured.

EMS transported both men to hospital to be treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The culprits in the incident escaped in a vehicle.

The matter is currently under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the police website.