Staff at the Cayman Islands Football Association spent Tuesday, 25 May, at the Cayman Corporate Centre taking a one-day certification course in first aid.

“In the game of football, first aid responders are key,” CIFA’s assistant general secretary Mark Campbell told the Cayman Compass. “CIFA took the initiative to train our staff, who are always involved in every single game that takes place in the Cayman Islands.

The course, given by the Cayman Islands Red Cross and costing $1,250, covered 10 CIFA staff members that participated on the day. Campbell said the association is hoping to broaden the outreach in getting more football officials certified.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “We want to extend this course and this opportunity to our members, especially our coaching staff for the national programmes as well as our clubs.”