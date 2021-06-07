Ron Hill inspired runners in Cayman

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Ron Hill the other day. He was a great inspiration to me and many others as we took those first tentative steps in our running endeavours in Cayman in the late 1970s, and I was fortunate enough to meet him on several occasions.

He was majestic in victory at the Orange Bowl Marathon in 1980, when Frank Flowers and I were back there among the also-rans. On subsequent occasions he was more than happy to share a post-race drink and talk about his beloved running. More recently, he added Cayman to that list of so many countries where he had run.

With overseas heroes like himself and Bill Rodgers (with his annual 10K race); great support at home from those such as the inimitable Jerry Harper, Tony Scott and many others; and the camaraderie engendered by all those in the Hash House Harriers, how fortunate we all were and how could any of us have failed to put their best foot forward?

Happy days.

Mike Spragg