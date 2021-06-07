Evolution Wellness Weekend was a uniquely curated retreat held May 29-30, in support of Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and their mission to eradicate domestic violence.

Both “Staycation” and “Daycation” guests enjoyed wellness offerings led by Grand Cayman’s premier wellness studios and practitioners, who joined forces to encourage collective wellness on island.

Ariel Grace of Align Wellness Studio hosted the weekend in collaboration with Bliss Yoga, with catering donated by Saucha Cayman and Zest Meals.

Evolution Beach House in Bodden Town was the backdrop for this luxurious weekend which collectively the fundraised over $7,500 in support of Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.