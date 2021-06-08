Latest Nicholas Harvey novel ‘Bloody Bay Rum Club’ released

Fans of the AJ Bailey Adventure series, based in the Cayman Islands and written by divemaster Nicholas Harvey, will be happy to hear that the tenth book – ‘Bloody Bay Rum Club’ – is now available for purchase on Amazon.

The author is clearly churning them out, as it was only last year that the Cayman Compass announced the release of the eighth book, ‘Neptune’s Wall’. (‘Spanish Bay Reef’, the ninth book, was released 2 March 2021).

The popular Caribbean suspense stories appeal to scuba divers, as well as lovers of adventure and mystery. Harvey calls upon his own diving experience to integrate plausible underwater scenes into cleverly intriguing plots for AJ Bailey, a female dive boat operator in the Cayman Islands.

Plot

While on holiday in Little Cayman, Bailey expects a peaceful getaway. Nothing sounds better than uniquely-aged rum, crystal-clear water, and world-class diving.

But, beneath the surface, the Bloody Bay Rum Club is hiding a dangerous secret, and when she uncovers the truth, things turn deadly.

Local research

Cayman Spirits kindly allowed the use of its Seven Fathoms brand name – an integral part of the story – and provided valuable insights into its rum-making process.

About the author

Harvey built a championship and award-winning career in motorsports before shifting his attention to writing full time. Born and raised in the UK, he has lived in America for 30 years and he and his wife Cheryl are currently living in Key Largo, Florida.

The Cayman Islands has been their second home for nearly 20 years. They maintain a small condo here and visit every year. Harvey has dived almost all the non-fictional sites described in his books.