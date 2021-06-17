Cayman gymnasts hope to qualify for PanAm Games

Cayman national gymnasts Karthik Adapa and Igor Magalhaes have their attentions focussed on qualifying for the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in November.

Adapa, 16, and Magalhaes, 18, both left Cayman on Saturday, 12 June, with their head coach James ‘Kyle’ Perry for the Junior Pan American Gymnastics Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they hope to earn a spot for the November event.

In preparation for the competition, set for 18 and 19 June, Motion Unlimited Gym held a mock meet earlier this month, where Magalhaes told the Cayman Compass that he was thrilled to know he’d be travelling again.

“Since COVID, we’ve been working on skills because we didn’t have a plan to go overseas,” Magalhaes said. “Once this popped up several months ago, we switched our training focus to routines and these past few months have just been repetition. These mock meets, they help out a lot, because it’s copying what the competition will be like.”

The 2019 Central American Artistic Gymnastics Championship bronze medallist added while his ultimate goal is to qualify for the PanAm Games, he also has his sights set on bringing home a medal.

“All we need to do is repeat what we’ve been doing in training and perform in Mexico to the best of our ability… [I]t’s a qualifier, but we are hoping to make the podium on some events,” he said.

Adapa, his training partner, said the three-man team heading into the qualifiers, is like family.

“We used to have a larger boys team, and it got shaved down,” said Adapa. “Everybody lost interest, but it’s just been me and him (Magalhaes). He’s like a brother to me. I think it’ll be a great opportunity to see how far our skills have come over the last year.”