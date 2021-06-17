The Cayman Islands Football Association executive committee is aiming to address the complaints against the organisation made by several players from the Cayman Islands men’s national team.

CIFA issued a statement on Wednesday, 16 June, saying: “CIFA is taking the News Article published in the Cayman Compass on 11 June 2021 very seriously. The CIFA is currently awaiting the official written reports from the team officials, namely the head coach, the head of delegation and the team manager.”

The statement was issued after players’ voiced their concerns to the Compass including complaints claiming that CIFA president Alfredo Whittaker was in breach of a FIFA ban prohibiting him from taking part in official national team activities. The players also voiced their displeasure with their treatment by CIFA executives.

In the release, CIFA said it is planning to meet later this month with the players to hear their concerns.

“A meeting with the entire contingent (including the players) will be convened,” CIFA said. “At the moment, everyone that travelled is in quarantine, but the meeting will take place at the earliest time possible after the group is released to discuss the issues.”