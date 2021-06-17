Teams battle to dramatic finish in women’s basketball final

Women of Valor Alumni won the Cayman Islands Basketball Association Women’s League Sunday, 13 June, defeating Islanders by a single point in front of a packed Arts and Recreation Centre crowd in Camana Bay.

The two teams proved to be equals throughout their best of three series, each winning one game to force a third and final match where Women of Valor Alumni edged Islanders 65-64, marking their second championship in CIBA history.

The final game saw more than 10 lead changes. However, Women of Valor Alumni went ahead by one point with just 14 seconds left, forcing a desperate Islanders team to go on the attack. Their last-second shot was denied by Rochel Gardener with a match-winning block.

CIBA technical director Victor ‘Voot’ O’Garro said he was pleased with the evolution of women’s basketball in Cayman. “Ladies basketball has improved tremendously over the past years and we are looking forward to a fantastic season next year,” he told the Cayman Compass.

The men’s finals take place today (17 June) at the ARC at 6 pm.