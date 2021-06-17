One man has been hospitalised after being wounded in the neck during a violent clash with a woman in George Town on Wednesday night.

Police, in a brief statement Thursday, said the man is in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested the suspect, a 34-year-old woman of George Town, on suspicion of wounding.

The man was wounded in the neck with an object during the incident, which happened shortly after 10:30pm, police said, at an address on Patrick’s Avenue, George Town.

It was reported that the man and the woman were known to each other.

The man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by a third party.

Officers went to the hospital and subsequently arrested the woman.

She remains in custody as investigations continue.