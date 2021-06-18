David Roberts Retires From Cayman Management Ltd, JS de Jager Assumes Role Of Managing Director

Cayman Management announced today that following a successful 39 years with the company, David Roberts has taken on retirement and stepped down from his role as Managing Director effective 26th May 2021. Long–serving senior employee JS de Jager has taken over as Managing Director,with David accepting the invitation to continue to serve on the Board of Directors as Chairman and to provide ongoing consultancy services to the Cayman Management Group.

David is the long–standing Managing Director of the Cayman Management group of companies, joining the business in 1982 having gained senior experience with an international publicly quoted group based in the United Kingdom. He provided extensive experience in the establishment and operation of a variety of corporate structures, having maintained executive and non–executive directorships, including hedge funds, insurance and reinsurance companies, investment companies and international holding company structures.

“On behalf of the board and management team, I want to congratulate David on a well–earned retirement, and for his invaluable contributions, leadership and mentorship over his near four–decade career at Cayman Management,” said JS de Jager, Cayman Management’s Managing Director. “I am deeply appreciative that David will remain with Cayman Management in an advisory capacity as Chairman of the board, and I wish him and his family all the best on his retirement.”

JS de Jager is taking over the role of Managing Director of Cayman Management Ltd., and has overall responsibility for the diverse range of services provided by Cayman Management and its affiliated companies. JS joined the firm in 2007, having previously worked as an accounting and corporate governance professional in both general practice and industry in South Africa. JS’ new stewardship marks an exciting new chapter for the group of companies, as he iterated his commitment to “expanding existing business lines and client offerings to private and institutional clients in the investment and local / international business spaces.”

About Cayman Management

With a history of 45+ years in the Cayman Islands, Cayman Management offers a wealth of expertise combined with an extensive range of company management and personal services. Services provided extend from corporate governance at a multi–national level through to the registration and management of private companies within the Cayman Islands and other jurisdictions.