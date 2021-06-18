Dad charged in Shaquille Bush murder

Roger Deward Bush, the 46-year-old father of Shaquille Bush, appeared in court Friday charged with the murder of his 24-year-old son.

Bush was fatally shot near his home in West Bay on 12 Nov. 2019.

Police said the elder Bush, who was originally arrested after the killing but released shortly after pending further investigation, has now been charged with murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

A police media statement, which did not name the suspect in the killing, said he was arrested on Thursday, 17 June, just after 5am during a search at a residence in West Bay.

During the search, officers found a quantity of ganja and ganja plants.

No arrests were made in relation to the drugs; enquiries, however, are ongoing.

The man, police said, was re-arrested on suspicion of murder, and taken into custody.

Police said the arrest was made in relation to the incident in which Shaquille Bush was fatally shot.

After his court appearance, Roger Bush’s remand was continued.