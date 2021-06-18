EXCLUSIVE: CCTV video of McKeeva Bush assault

The Cayman Compass, in partnership with Nelsons law firm, has obtained CCTV footage used in the conviction of House Speaker McKeeva Bush for assault last year.

As a matter of public interest, the Compass and Nelsons approached the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to obtain the video, which was played in court during the December trial.

The victim in the incident – who the Compass has elected not to name throughout its reporting – has consented to the release of the video, which the Acting DPP has provided as per principles of open justice, once the trial had concluded.

Bush was handed a suspended sentence for three assault charges levelled against him, following an altercation at Coral Beach in February 2020. He was also given a fine and curfew.

In passing sentence, Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn stated Bush had been convicted on the facts presented and the video evidence.

Bush is currently Speaker of the House, following a deal with Premier Wayne Panton in which Bush’s support broke a 9-9 deadlock, to help the independent MP form a majority government.

In the aftermath of Bush’s conviction, controversy over the failure of the previous government to push for his removal from the Speaker’s chair and a vote of no confidence mounted by then-Opposition legislators forced early elections this year.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the CCTV images depicting the assault distressing. Images of other people in the video have been blurred, to protect their identities.