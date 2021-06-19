Cayman has recorded nine positive COVID-19 cases in two days, taking the national tally of confirmed cases over the 600 mark since the start of the pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, in his report Friday, said seven travellers tested positive for the coronavirus. This follows Thursday’s results in which two people tested positive.

The latest figures take Cayman’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 608, of whom 587 have fully recovered.

At present 16 patients are asymptomatic and three are showing signs of the virus. No one is hospitalized.

Lee said Friday’s positives were recorded among the 782 COVID-19 tests carried out since his last report on Thursday.

All seven positive results Friday were travellers. Similarly, Thursday’s two positives were travellers.

As for vaccinations, Lee said 87,517 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the Cayman Islands to date. Of these, 47,001 (66% of the 71,100 population) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine ,and approximately 57% have completed the two-dose course.

The vaccine supply for clinics on Grand Cayman has been replenished.

Vaccine clinics have resumed and will be offering second doses from 19 June.

First and second doses will be offered from 21 June.

The latest COVID-19 vaccination schedule is available at: www.hsa.ky/public-health/coronavirus/

The public is reminded of COVID-19 vaccination clinic protocols:

Bring a form of ID which shows your date of birth. (You no longer need to prove that you are legally and/or ordinarily resident in the Cayman Islands.)

Do not laminate your vaccination card, even after your second dose. If you have already done so, take your vaccination card to the ORIA Vaccination Clinic along with your photo ID.

Park in the long-term parking lot.

Do not bring children, when possible.

No pets are allowed at the vaccination clinic.

Bring a completed consent form for Dose 1.

Facemasks are required.

You need to bring your vaccination card to receive your second dose.