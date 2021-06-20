In brief: Greenlight Re, CIMA, HSM, Cayman Management

Greenlight Capital Re hires head of innovation underwriting

Reinsurer Greenlight Capital Re has appointed Heejae Cho as Head of Innovation Underwriting. Cho joins Greenlight Re with over 18 years of senior underwriting and actuarial experience at ACE, XL and Arch.

She will be responsible for managing the underwriting activities within the growing Greenlight Re Innovations unit, which supports technology innovators and evaluates potential applications to the Company’s reinsurance operations.

Before joining Greenlight Re, Cho led a startup insurtech, Viridis RS Ltd., which utilized technology and aerial data to help insurance carriers protect farmers by providing early warnings of pest and crop conditions. Prior to her time at Viridis, she was an underwriter at Arch Re, where she managed specialty and liability classes.

CIMA appoints chief risk officer and deputy head

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority announced the appointment of Janique Samson as chief risk officer in the Managing Director’s Office and Niall McAuliffe as deputy head of the Onsite Inspection Unit.

With nine years’ experience in the financial services industry, including a stint with CIMA, Samson re-joined the authority to serve as its first chief risk officer. Her career began with CIMA in 2009 as an analyst in the Banking Supervision Division.

She subsequently took up a post in private banking for seven years.

McAuliffe was appointed as deputy head of the Onsite Inspection Unit. He has 15 years of financial services and regulatory compliance experience.

Before joining CIMA, he held various senior leadership roles at Grant Thornton, in the Cayman Islands, the Middle East and Ireland offices. While there, he contributed to a wide range of audit, advisory and compliance activities, including anti-money laundering inspections on behalf of CIMA.

McAuliffe was also employed with PwC, both in the Cayman Islands and London offices.

Adam Crane promoted to partner at HSM

Law firm HSM has promoted Adam Crane to partner and head of the firm’s Insolvency and Restructuring team.

Crane focuses his practice on commercial litigation, insolvency and restructuring matters, acting for insolvency practitioners, shareholders, directors, officers and companies; and routinely represents clients in complex cross-border proceedings.

He was inducted to the International Insolvency Institute’s NextGen Leadership Program and appointed to the programme’s Executive Committee in late 2020.

Crane holds leadership positions and is actively involved with many international insolvency organizations including the American Bankruptcy Institute, INSOL, Turnaround Management Association and RISA Cayman.

David Roberts retires from Cayman Management Ltd

Cayman Management announced that after 39 years with the company. David Roberts has retired and stepped down as managing director.

Roberts remains on the board of directors as chairman and will provide ongoing consultancy services to the Cayman Management Group.

Roberts joined the business in 1982 having gained senior experience with an international publicly quoted group based in the United Kingdom. He provided extensive experience in the establishment and operation of a variety of corporate structures, having maintained executive and non-executive directorships, including hedge funds, insurance and reinsurance companies, investment companies and international holding company structures.

JS de Jager is taking over the role of Managing Director of Cayman Management Ltd. De Jaeger joined the firm in 2007, having previously worked as an accounting and corporate governance professional in both general practice and industry in South Africa.

“On behalf of the board and management team, I want to congratulate David on a well-earned retirement, and for his invaluable contributions, leadership and mentorship over his near four-decade career at Cayman Management,” said de Jager. “I am deeply appreciative that David will remain with Cayman Management in an advisory capacity as Chairman of the board.”