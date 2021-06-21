Cayman National Cultural Foundation and the Bould Foundation partner to support local author

Martyn and Vivian Bould of the Bould Foundation recently presented a cheque to Glenroy Lorenzo Bodden, fondly known as ‘Roy’, that will go towards the publication of his autobiography which should be available for sale to the public later this year.

The Bould Foundation was formed in 2012 and provides financial assistance to Caymanians to further their talents in the field of arts and culture.

“Roy Bodden’s life story will make interesting reading for all lovers of country and western music, not only here in the Cayman Islands but worldwide and, hopefully, will become a source of inspiration for our young Caymanian musicians to whom the book is dedicated,” commented Martyn Bould. “The Bould Foundation is happy to support this project because it tracks Roy’s development as a singer and musician and informs the current generation about a Caymanian’s life in earlier times.”

Over the years, Bodden has been the recipient of several awards, namely:

1984 – Florida Country Music Association DJ of the Year Award

1989 – Award from the Society for the Preservation of Early Country and Western Music and for being the Founder of the Society

1997 – the Medal of Honour and Certificate for Contribution to Caymanian Culture

1997 – the Cayman National Cultural Foundation Heritage Award for contributing to Caymanian heritage music

1997 – the Christian Male Vocalist of the Year Award

The publication of the book has also been sponsored by a 2021 grant from the Cayman National Cultural Foundation.