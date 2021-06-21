A traveller who was nearing the end of the mandatory 14-day quarantine has been admitted to the Critical Care Unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital, suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Public Health Department.

In a statement issued late this afternoon, the department said the patient is in stable condition.

As the traveller was undergoing a 14-day quarantine, this would indicate that the person had not been vaccinated as, under current regulations, vaccinated individuals are required to quarantine for just 10 days.

The person had been quarantining alone at home, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said.

The information about the COVID patient came as part of the daily update on cases and vaccinations, in which Lee reported that one person had tested positive for COVID out of 566 tests carried out since Friday, 18 June. That person is a traveller who tested positive upon arrival in Cayman, and is not the patient who was admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital, he confirmed.

To date, 88,911 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given in the Cayman Islands. Of these, 47,061, or 66% of the estimated 71,100 population, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 59% have completed the two-dose course.

Vaccine clinics have resumed operation, after being closed for several days after vaccine supplies ran out, and are now offering both first and second doses. A new batch of vaccines arrived on island from the United Kingdom last week.