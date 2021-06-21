CPA to consider 10-storey hotel in George Town

The Central Planning Authority is this week expected to hear an application for planning permission for a 10-storey hotel called One GT in downtown George Town.

HPW Investments Ltd. is seeking permission to build a 177-room hotel on 1.16 acres of land on Goring Avenue, which is currently zoned as general commercial.

In its analysis of the project, the Planning Department noted that there is precedence for allowing a hotel in a general commercial zone, as the CPA previously had granted permission for a hotel to be built on a similarly zoned site on North Church Street.

The Planning Department also stated that the proposed development “will contribute to the Government initiated George Town Revitalization Plan to enhance the capital area of the Cayman Islands”.

Potential traffic congestion

However, the department pointed out some problems with the application, including that the building plans appear to show that the hotel is 11 storeys high – which exceeds the maximum allowable height of 10 storeys – as the proposed structure includes an 11th floor rooftop area with a restaurant, bar, gym and restrooms.

It also noted the application includes 85 parking spaces, but a minimum of 162 parking spaces would be required, based on the current planning regulations.

In a submission responding to the application, the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism stated that it did not object to the project, as long as it met certain criteria, such as supplying an adequate number of parking spaces and using sustainable and hurricane-resistant materials.

Noting that the proposed development is located in the busy Central Business District of George Town, the tourism department stated that if enough parking spots are not allocated to the site, “there may be potentially negative impacts on the commute in that part of George Town (traffic congestion) and surrounding residential developments”.

Economic stimulus

The department said One GT would provide stayover visitors with an alternative to the densely built and populated areas of Seven Mile Beach, and could act as an economic stimulus to George Town “given the pause in cruise tourism due to the threat of COVID-19 and the impact this has had on businesses reliant on cruise passenger clientele”.

The tourism department also noted the proposed hotel would help diversify the hotel accommodation offered to travellers, stating, “The CIDOT is committed to supporting such opportunities to increase stayover visitor arrivals within the destination’s capacity and this new development will assist with supplying the type of differentiated product mix needed to achieve this.”

A neighbour of the proposed development objected to the application, stating that a 10-storey hotel would be “out of character” in the area and would lead to overcrowding. The objector added, “George Town is a historic district, especially in this area, and to build something of this magnitude would ruin its nature and character.”

The Central Planning Authority is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 23 June.