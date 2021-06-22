Any out-of-work tourism employees who have not yet signed up for the monthly government stipend will have another chance to do so over the next week.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan announced today in a statement that registration for the tourism stipend will be reopened to give displaced workers in the sector who missed the previous registration deadline a chance to apply.

As of May, 3,371 people were receiving the $1,500 stipend, which Bryan said is costing the government more than $5 million a month.

“Tourism workers have been severely impacted by the closure of our borders and many have no other means of income besides the stipend. Reopening registration will give persons who missed the previous registration periods another opportunity to apply, to help them bridge the gap till our borders open and tourism can resume,” he said.

The tourism minister stated at a press conference last week that government would be extending the stipend programme until the end of year, with full payments of $1,500 a month until October, and a reduction in the stipend to $750 in November and December, pending the reopening of the borders.

All new applications will be verified and applicants are asked to respond to missed calls, voicemails and emails from the Ministry or Department of Tourism, to help avoid delays during the verification process.

How to apply

The tourism stipend application form will be available online at stipend.ourcayman.ky from 9am on Wednesday, 23 June. The registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday, 29 June.

To qualify for the stipend, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be Caymanian, permanent resident or married to a Caymanian with a Residency and Employment Rights Certificate (RERC);

Must have worked in the tourism sector;

Must not have applied for the stipend previously.

Those who are already receiving the stipend should not apply.

When completing the online form, applicants are required to provide the following documents/information:

A copy of Cayman Islands voter registration card, Caymanian Status Certificate or Right to be Caymanian Certificate;

A copy of last pay slip or official job letter;

Former manager’s name, email, and phone number;

A bank letter verifying full bank account name and account number, or a copy of a stamped bank deposit slip clearly showing the applicant’s name and account number, is also acceptable.

Anyone with questions about the programme, or requires assistance completing the online application form, can contact the call centre on 949-0623 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday during the registration period.