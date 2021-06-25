If your home is hurricane-proof and is in a safe location, it is the best place to ride out a storm.

However, if you have no alternative, several buildings in each district in Cayman are designated as public shelters in the event of a storm, or other emergency.

Familiarise yourself with shelters nearest to your home and the best routes to get there. In the event of an evacuation, you’ll need to get to the shelter as quickly as possible.

Be aware that some shelters double as emergency medical centres, so if you have a potential or existing medical issue, choose a shelter that will have medical staff based there.

There are two pet-friendly shelters: John Gray High School and Clifton Hunter High School. Pets, like people, are allocated space on a first-come, first-served basis. They are not allowed to roam free.

Make sure to pack anything you absolutely need, such as medications, enough food and water for your stay, important documents and money for post-hurricane expenses.